MR LEONARD ROBERTS better known as BLESS, DAR-DA and MR ROBERTS of Lower Questelles and the USA died on Thursday December 12th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 25th at the Apostolic Faith Mission church, Lower Questelles. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:30. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related