MR ELLIOT NEW-SAM DICKSON better known as LENNOX and GARBY of Paul Over, McKies Hill and Barrouallie died on Friday December 13th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 19th at the Seventh Day Adventist church, Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

