MS ERSIE ELIZABETH GURLEY MATTHEWS GIBSON better known as MOTHER GURLEY of Richmond Hill died on Wednesday January 1st at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 18th at the Streams of Power church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related