Some programs in the 2025 Budget have been added through advice from the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves speaking at the Inaugural Youth Awards on Saturday night said that the Council’s role is to advise the government on how young people want the future of St Vincent and the Grenadines to be.

Minster Gonsalves said one such program is the FAST Fund (Future Athletes Support and Training Fund) which will pay young athletes who have Olympic Potential to achieve their Olympic Dream with training, coaching, and uniforms among other things.

The Minister also spoke of another program for to assist with transporting differently abled people called MOVE.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related