The second major component of the government’s Hurricane Response will be the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery Project or the BERRy Project.

According to the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, the World Bank Funded BERRy Project is a multiprogramme of activities designed to provide short term income support, restore economic activity and build back better infrastructure and services impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Gonsalves said some of the tasks were urgent and could not wait for completion of the World Bank negotiations.

He said that an agreement was made that the World Bank would reimburse the government for those tasks that were compiled and completed within their guidelines.

