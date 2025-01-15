The government has tripled its allocation to the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth in the 2025 Appropriation Bill, following a successful year of operations.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves speaking during his Budget Address said that the Council now has over 200 members across 18 sectors from all walks of life.

The Minister said the Inaugural Youth Summit provided input for the 2025 budget.

As part of plans to continue to empower them, a new programme for the youth of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been announced.

Minister Gonsalves said the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement or GYVE is designed to incentivize civic engagement, volunteerism and community activism among the youth.

