Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport, Lands, Works and Physical Planning and Parliamentary Representative for North Windward Montgomery Daniel has delivered what could be his final contribution to a budget debate in the House of Assembly last night.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the consistency of North Windward for giving him the chance to serve.

He also thanked his family for the support given over the years and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves for giving him the opportunity to work with him.

Minister Daniel also thanked the staff at the Ministry of Transport, Lands, Works and Physical Panning.

Daniel earlier announced that he would not offer himself as a candidate in the next general elections.

Daniel was appointed as the 9th Deputy Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines after the 2020 General Election.

Minister Daniel has represented the constituency of North Windward for 24 years and been in competitive politics for more than 30.

