Latest News News & Sports Opposition Senator congratulates Minister Daniel on his 30 years in politics Z Jack January 15, 2025 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint Opposition Senator and NDP candidate for North Windward, Shevern John, congratulated Minister Daniel for his more than 30 years in politics. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/JOHN-THANKS.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Deputy Prime Minister delivers what could be his final budget contribution in ParliamentNext: NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 15th January,2025 Related Stories Youth Minister appeals to young people to embrace practical skills to strengthen national capacity 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Youth Minister appeals to young people to embrace practical skills to strengthen national capacity January 15, 2025 Veterinary expert highlights the importance of proper meat storage and handling 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Veterinary expert highlights the importance of proper meat storage and handling January 15, 2025 Public is encouraged to report Cyber Crimes as investigation efforts intensify in SVG 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Public is encouraged to report Cyber Crimes as investigation efforts intensify in SVG January 15, 2025