Youth Minister appeals to young people to embrace practical skills to strengthen national capacity

Minister of Youth and Housing Dr. Orando Brewster has appealed to young people to take an active role in rebuilding efforts, by learning practical skills.

While contributing to the 2025 budget debate yesterday, Dr Brewster emphasized the importance of skills development not only in aiding recovery, but also strengthening national capacity.

He added that his ministry will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to encourage those studying TVET to help in the rebuilding efforts.

