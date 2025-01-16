Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Panning, Montgomery Daniel said just over one hundred and sixty eight million dollars have been allocated to his Ministry for developmental projects during this year.

He made the statement during his contribution to the 2025 budget debate.

Minister Daniel said 48 projects have been identified to be carried out as part of this year’s allocation.

Minister Daniel commended the Buildings Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) for the tremendous job it continues to do across the country as he noted that the annual subvention in the Budget for BRAGSA has been increased this year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related