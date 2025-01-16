The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) says work to restore its water network has been completed, after a disruption in the Hermitage Mountain yesterday.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager of the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA), Joan Ryan tells NBC News, a fallen tree dislodged a 12-inch pipeline and resulted in the disruption of water supply in communities from Barrouallie to Richmond, on the leeward side of the country.

Ryan says they mobilized a team yesterday to work on the broken pipeline and that team worked until midnight to restore the water connection in the affected communities.

Ryan says their team did an amazing job in restoring the water network in such a short time following the major damage.

She is also reminding Vincentians that the CWSA will continue to work assiduously to ensure that water of the highest quality is made available to them at all times.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related