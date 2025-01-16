Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James said the Government is continuing its work towards positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a globally competitive Tourism destination.

He made the statement during his contribution to the 2025 budget debate.

Minister James said despite the knock-on effects of natural hazards on the Tourism Sector, all indicators are showing a strong economic outlook for the nation’s tourism industry.

Minister James said while people continue to compare St. Vincent and the Grenadines to more established Tourism markets in the region, the rapidity of this country’s growth in the sector has surpassed the regional average.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related