Local health expert urges the public to maintain COVID-19-Era precautions to combat rising viral illnesses

The public is being encouraged to maintain COVID-Era measures to prevent the spread of viral illnesses.

This advice has come from Infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Jose Davy during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Davy said during periods where there is an uptick in viral illnesses such as influenza and other respiratory illnesses, maintaining practices adopted during the COVID 19 pandemic, remain highly effective in reducing their spread.

