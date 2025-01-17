Minister of Health St. Clair Prince says the Ministry has identified four cancers for immediate action.

Prince says these cancers Colorectal, Breast, Cervical and Prostate Cancer are the main contributors to mortality in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He notes that the ministry will be providing more screening for cancer in 2025.

The Health Minister says that while cervical cancer is preventable, it has been a major health problem in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prince notes that government has been looking at ways to expand its cervical screening programme.

