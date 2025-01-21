Obituaries MS ESTHER VEIRA Z Jack January 21, 2025 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MS ESTHER VEIRA of Ajax, Canada formerly of Kingstown Park died on November 13th at the age of 95. A Memorial Service Park takes place on Friday January 24th at the Kingstown Gospel Hall church at 10am. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MR NORRIS NOEL PARSONSNext: MR IVAN ISAIAH DOWERS Related Stories MR ERROL SYLVESTER CHANCE 1 min read Obituaries MR ERROL SYLVESTER CHANCE January 21, 2025 MR IVAN ISAIAH DOWERS 1 min read Obituaries MR IVAN ISAIAH DOWERS January 21, 2025 MR NORRIS NOEL PARSONS 1 min read Obituaries MR NORRIS NOEL PARSONS January 21, 2025