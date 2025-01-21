Vincentians are being reminded, that everyone has a role to play in the growth and success of the nation’s Tourism Industry.

The reminder comes from Senior Marketing Officer at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Carica Taylor, during an appearance on NBC’s Face to Face programme.

Taylor says Tourism is everyone’s business, outlining what she considers small things that people across the country can do, to enhance the overall experience of Cruise passengers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Taylor says while the country is currently in the peak of the Cruise Tourism Season, plans and preparations have already commenced for the next Season which begins in November.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related