Vincentians over 40 are being encouraged to prioritize regular health checks, as these help to detect and address health issues before they develop into serious conditions.

The health advice comes from Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Jose Davy .

Dr. Davy says regular blood pressure checks, alongside cancer screenings are essential to catch early warning signs of diseases.

She’s also urging men to not avoid or delay prostate exams, because of discomfort or stigma.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related