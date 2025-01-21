Vincentians who may not have adequate financing or time to pursue a full time degree, are being urged to apply for courses at the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

The encouragement comes from Head of the Site of the UWI Global Campus Dr Resa Noel McBarnett.

Dr McBarnett says pursuing higher education at the UWI Global Campus allows persons the opportunity to work and take care of themselves and their families, while pursuing a degree.

Dr McBarnett is also encouraging persons to apply for the E.B John Education Memorial Bursary- Public Relations Management CPE Course, being offered by the Global Campus.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related