Over two hundred and ninety six Vincentians have benefitted from the Republic of China Taiwan scholarships.

Ambassador to the Republic of China, Taiwan Her Excellency Andrea Bowman speaking in NBC Radio this morning said tertiary scholarships are just part of Taiwan’s involvement in education in St Vincent and the Grenadines

And, following last year’s increase in scholarship offerings, Ambassador Bowman said Vincentians can also expect an increase this year.

