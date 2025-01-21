St. Vincent and the Grenadines has had solid economic growth over the last few years.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this statement while contributing to the 2025 budget debate on Thursday.

He noted that the Gross Domestic Product GDP has moved from 2.3 billion dollars in 2021 to 3.1 billion dollars at the end of December 2024.

Prime Minister Gonsalves further noted that based off of figures from the NIS, this country’s employment rate has also increased.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related