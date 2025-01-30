Laptops to be distributed to second year college students and primary school teachers

Second year Students at the Community College and Teachers of all primary schools, owned or assisted by the Government, will receive approximately 2700 laptops costing in excess of 3 million dollars.

This, according to Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves.

Minister Gonsalves made the announcement while speaking during the 2025 budget debate.

He said that this initiative is the fulfillment of the Prime Minister’s promise made during the 2024 Independence Day speech.

Minister Gonsalves said the government continues to make sustained and consistent investment in making sure the students of St Vincent and The Grenadines are equipped for the future.

He noted that last year, the government topped the annual record for the award of scholarships, exhibitions, bursaries and special awards.

