Prime Minister Gonsalves discusses progress with the reconstruction of homes in the Grenadines following Hurricane Beryl

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has given an update on the reconstruction of homes in the Grenadines, following the devastation caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July last year.

Speaking during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio, the Prime Minister said tremendous work has taken place on each of the Grenadine islands and the public will see this being ramped up this year.

He said in Mayreau, of the one hundred and forty six homes that were damaged during the Hurricane, work has been completed on almost all, with only about twelve of them yet to be completed.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also gave an update on the reconstruction of homes on Canouan and Union Island.

