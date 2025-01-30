An extension has been announced for applications in the Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED) Men’s Empowerment Project, dubbed Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development.

Training and Education Coordinator at the CED, Keisha Phillips tells NBC News, the six-month project which is funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, aims to empower men by equipping them with the necessary skills, resources, and guidance to achieve sustainable employment and entrepreneurial success.

She says the project is tailored for forty males from communities across the country.

Phillips says the new deadline for applications is Friday February 14th, and applications from female entrepreneurs who fit the criteria will also be accepted, for what they expect to be a life changing project.

