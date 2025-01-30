Significant work aimed at developing the road networks across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is continuing.

This statement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he recently hosted a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders across the country that deal with roads, as well as sea and river defenses.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said earlier this week, he also held a meeting with Rayneau Construction and Industrial Products who operate the Quarry on the Leeward side of the country.

The Prime Minister said he was informed that in six weeks, the relevant material will be made available for road construction.

