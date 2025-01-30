People across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to support NBC Radio’s Love Boogie Charity Dance, which is scheduled to take place on March 1st.

The encouragement has come from Dorian Woodley, a beneficiary of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s Medical Fund who received assistance to access medical attention in Trinidad and Tobago.

The National Broadcasting Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of the annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

Woodley is encouraging Vincentians to support the Love Boogie Charity event to be hosted by the Corporation on March 1st at the Dolphin Gymnasium located at the E.T Joshua Tarmac, so that more people can receive assistance.

