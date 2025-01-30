This year’s Ju-C Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF), will be officially launched next week.

According to a release from the Department of Culture, PRISPAF is designed to showcase, expose and channel the diverse talents of students into a wholesome, guided and nurtured experience, so that they can benefit one way or the other.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Department of Culture, the Ministry of Education and the title sponsor the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC).

The launch will take place during a media briefing next Monday, February 3rd at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related