Families across SVG urged to engage in Youth programs offered by Ministry of Health
Families across the country are being encouraged to take advantage of youth programmes being offered by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.
This encouragement has come from Family Planning Coordinator Arlitha John Douglas.
In a recent interview with NBC News, John Douglas shared that these programmes can offer young people the opportunity to learn about their health, develop essential life skills and focus their energy on something meaningful, beyond their schoolwork.