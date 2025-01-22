Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said the Government is exploring fresh ways to tackle unsatisfactory performance in mathematics.

While delivering the 2025 budget address last week, Minister Gonsalves said budget 2025 will introduce a fresh initiative called the Mathematics Improvement Programme for all students.

The Parliamentary Representative for East St. George said the programme will provide students with more time to practice Math, in order to produce better results at the regional CSEC exams.

Minister Gonsalves said when fully implemented, the mathematics improvement programme will provide students with more than 30 additional hours of instruction in Mathematics, each academic year.

He added that for decades, the country institutionalized where parents with the means pay privately for extra Math lessons, but this programme will give all students access to extra lessons.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related