The Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves says Budget 2025 begins the process of reform for mental health services.

According to Minister Gonsalves, this multiyear reform process will result in greater coordination, improved data collection and better integration of mental health into primary care services.

Minister Government says the government’s increasingly robust network of community health service facilities will allow for increased vigilance, education and early detection in the battle against non-communicable diseases.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related