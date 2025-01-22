Official funeral for late Ormiston Ken Boyea held today

An official funeral for the late Mr. Ormiston Ken Boyea, former Member of the House of Assembly and Representative for Central Kingstown, will take place today at the Cathedral of the Assumption Kingstown at 1:00 p.m.

Mr. Boyea’s body laid at the House of Assembly Chamber in Glen today from 9am to 11am.

The viewing of the body at the House of Assembly commenced from 9:00 this morning led by Her Excellency the Governor General Dame Susan Dougan, followed by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries.

