Former Parliamentarian and businessman Ormiston “Ken” Boyea was laid to rest yesterday, following a mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Vincentians visited the temporary Parliament Building in Glen to pay their respect to Boyea.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who is also Boyea’s cousin, said it was acknowledged in the family, that Boyea was destined to succeed in life.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said Boyea made immense contribution in multifaceted ways to St Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

The Prime Minister said despite standing on different sides of the political aisle, he was encouraged by his father to always love his sister’s children, which include Boyea.

