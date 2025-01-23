The Customs and Excise Department will commemorate International Customs Day on Sunday January 26th.

The day will be commemorated under the theme: “Customs, delivering on its commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity”.

Assistant Comptroller of Customs with responsibility for Planning, Research and Human Resource Development Monifa Allen tells NBC news there will be a range of activities to celebrate and commemorate the day with counterparts across the globe.

Another activity to the hosted by the Customs and Excise Department is the official launch of the Customs ePayment platform.

