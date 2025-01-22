A call made to Vincentians regularize ownership on State Lands amid upcoming E-Land Transaction System

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Panning, Montgomery Daniel has appealed to people across the country who occupy state lands, to contact the Physical planning Department, to regularize the ownership of these lands.

He made this appeal during his contribution to the 2025 budget debate.

Minister Daniel said the Government continues to streamline all the processes for land ownership and management across the country.

He said as a result of this, it is important that people in squatter settlements make the relevant moves towards owning the lands they occupy.

Minister Daniel said the Government is in the process of establishing an Electronic Single Window for Land and Property transactions, which they hope to have in operation by the middle of this year.

