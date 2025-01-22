Investigations ongoing into blown tire incident of American Airlines Flight 909 at AIA

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) says investigations into the cause of American Airlines flight 909 blown tire are ongoing, alongside relevant aviation authorities, to ensure a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

In a press release, the RSVGPF says the incident involving the Boeing 737 MAX 8 occurred when the aircraft experienced a failure of its left rear tire, upon landing.

The statement notes that the RSVGPF Fire Brigade promptly dispatched a team of fire personnel from the AIA Fire Station, to respond to the incident.

Witnesses in the vicinity of the airport reported hearing a loud bang as the aircraft passed the terminal building, followed by smoke emitting from the landing gear area.

However, fire personnel, upon arrival and assessment, confirmed that there were no signs of fire.

The aircraft was carrying 106 passengers and six (6) crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated without injury. Passengers disembarked at 5:37 PM and were transported to the terminal via taxis.

The aircraft was subsequently towed off the runway, and normal airport operations at Argyle International Airport (AIA) have since resumed.

