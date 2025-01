MRS REBECCA BOYCE better known as BERTHA BOYCE of Cane Garden died on Friday January 17th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Thursday January 30th at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the church at 12:15. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be the St. Georges Cathedra Church yard.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related