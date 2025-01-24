Obituaries MR DESMOND FRANCIS Z Jack January 24, 2025 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR DESMOND FRANCIS better known as DEZ of Essex, England formerly of Layou died on Friday December 20th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Tuesday February 11th in Essex, England. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MRS REBECCA BOYCE Related Stories MRS REBECCA BOYCE 1 min read Obituaries MRS REBECCA BOYCE January 24, 2025 MR KENVILLE MORRIS 1 min read Obituaries MR KENVILLE MORRIS January 24, 2025 MS JEN DULIN C-MERRY-MISS MAULE 1 min read Obituaries MS JEN DULIN C-MERRY-MISS MAULE January 23, 2025