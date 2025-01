MR DENNISTON JAMES better known as DEM-BER of Kingstown and North Union died on Tuesday January 7th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 8th at the Mount Sinai (Cye-i-nye) Spiritual Baptist Church, Largo Height. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

