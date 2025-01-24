The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to truck drivers and operators to properly secure and cover their cargo, when transporting items across the country.

This appeal was made by Sergeant Phillip King from the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Sergeant King said failing to properly secure the load being transported, poses significant security risks to other road users.

Sergeant King said this is a serious issue that the Police Force will be clamping down on.

He also reminded truck drivers and operators that they can be fined and imprisoned, if found guilty of breaching the law which governs these issues.

