A beneficiary of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s Medical Fund has expressed gratitude to the Corporation for assistance in accessing medical aid.

Nicholas Browne said he is thankful to NBC for the assistance given to him to access medical attention in Trinidad and Tobago.

The National Broadcasting Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of its annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

Browne is encouraging Vincentians to support the Love Boogie Charity event to be hosted by the Corporation on March 1st at Dolphin Gymnasium located at the E.T Joshua Tarmac, to ensure that more persons can benefit.

