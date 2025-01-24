Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves said while Vincy Mas 2024 was severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, this year’s festival will be even bigger and better.

He made this statement while presenting the 2025 Budget before the House of Assembly, last week.

Minister Gonsalves said in Budget 2025, the Government’s subvention to the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has been significantly increased to one million dollars.

Minister Gonsalves said this year’s edition of Vincy Mas will be a celebration of the country’s resilience.

He said the Government will continue to enhance the country’s Culture as this sector plays an important role in national development.

