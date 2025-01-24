“Pretty much” all of the houses on the Grenadine island of Canouan have been reconnected to electricity, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl last July.

This statement was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during an interview with the Agency for Public Information, while on his recent trip with other Government officials, to the Southern Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there is some work to be done on a few buildings, but work has been completed on the Canouan Primary and Secondary Schools.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said some sea defense work has to be carried out in Canouan following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

He said the Canouan Airport runway also has to be resurfaced.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related