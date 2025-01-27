A significant breakthrough has been made in an ongoing homicide investigation of 23-year-old Isaiah Antorobus of Kingstown Park.

Police arrested and charged Kamal Ballantyne, a 23-year-old mechanic of Glen, with the offences of murder and attempted murder.

Ballantyne is accused of causing Antrobus’s death, with malice aforethought at Glen on December 15, 2024. In addition, he has been charged with the attempted murder of a 13-year-old student, who was shot in the arm also on December 15, 2024.

According to the police, this arrest follows Ballantyne’s previous apprehension on December 18, 2024, when he and three other men were arrested after police intercepted a vehicle in Glen Hill and discovered a black Taurus 9mm pistol and a quantity of 9mm ammunition. Subsequent searches at the suspects’ residences led to the discovery of a prohibited AR-15 rifle and a substantial quantity of 5.56mm NATO ammunition.

Ballantyne and his co-accused were charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and their case remains before the Serious Offences Court.

A news release from the police says “this arrest marks a major victory for RSVGPF,” as they have been actively investigating this and other homicides with “unwavering resolve.”

Ballantyne is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court today for arraignment. He is not expected to enter a plea.

