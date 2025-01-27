The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project will officially launch the E-Payment Portal for the Customs and Excise Department on Wednesday.

IT Officer with the Caribbean Digital Transformation project and Project Manager for VSWIFT Krislin Goulbourne-Harry tells NBC News the Customs E-payment portal seamlessly integrates with the existing gov pay system.

Goulourne-Harry says the transactions on the VSWIFT portal are instantaneous and a receipt will be generated and stored on the user profile.

Goulourne-Harry adds that there is increased ease and efficiency when doing business.

