CARDTP to launch E-Payment portal for the customs and excise department this week
The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project will officially launch the E-Payment Portal for the Customs and Excise Department on Wednesday.
IT Officer with the Caribbean Digital Transformation project and Project Manager for VSWIFT Krislin Goulbourne-Harry tells NBC News the Customs E-payment portal seamlessly integrates with the existing gov pay system.
Goulourne-Harry says the transactions on the VSWIFT portal are instantaneous and a receipt will be generated and stored on the user profile.
Goulourne-Harry adds that there is increased ease and efficiency when doing business.