Georgetown Secondary School clinches first place in CARICOM Agriculture Video competition following re-tally

The Georgetown Secondary School is a bigger winner than previously announced.

The school has taken first place in the CARICOM Schools Agriculture video competition, following a re-tally and recount.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, in collaboration with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) recently hosted the video competition to give students a chance to showcase the vital role agriculture plays in their community, country, and the region.

Integrated Science and Biology teacher at the Georgetown Secondary school Mackesha Bobb-Peters tells NBC News that as a rural school, the win marks a milestone.

Bobb-Peters is encouraging schools to not to give up on their agricultural programme, adding that her school started theirs from nothing.

