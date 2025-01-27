Infectious disease specialist urges Vincentians to prioritize their health with annual checkups and exams

Vincentians are being urged to prioritize their health and do frequent health checks.

The encouragement comes from Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr Jose Davy. Dr. Davy is encouraging people to schedule routine checkups at least once a year and women to do regular at home breast exams, when possible.

She adds that key areas for monitoring include blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar and cancer screenings based on age and family history.

Dr. Davy says persons must end the habit of delaying medical checkups until symptoms become severe, or health issues escalate.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related