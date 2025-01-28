Customs and Excise Department to launch E-Payment Portal for brokers and importers

While the Customs and Excise Department will be launching its Epayment portal tomorrow, the first roll out will only be available for brokers and importers.

IT Officer with the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project and Project Manager for VSWIFT, Krislin Goulbourne-Harry tells NBC News they held training for brokers and importers, during the pilot phase of the programme.

Goulbourne-Harry adds that training will continue, even after the platform is launched.

The Customs E-payment portal is part of the Caribbean Digital Project which aims to enhance government efficiency and transparency through the digitization of internal operations .

Like this: Like Loading...

Related