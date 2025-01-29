Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for Airports Dr Ralph Gonsalves has refuted claims of damage to the Argyle International Airport’s runway.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister referred to a photo circulated on social media showing an image with holes on the runway. The Prime Minister however pointed out that the image had an airline which has not serviced the destination for some time, in the background.

The Prime Minister also stated that the damage shown in the image was not on the runway, but rather on the apron or parking area.

The Prime Minister said the 2025 budget allocated 5.7 million dollars for the upkeep and maintenance of the airport.

The Prime Minister pointed to other works that will be done to maintain the airport.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related