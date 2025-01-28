Minister of Sustainable Development outlines new sustainable development initiatives for 2025

Minister of Sustainable Development Carlos James said the Ministry will be launching several new initiatives this year.

Minister of Sustainable Development Carlos James said one such project is the Global Environmental Facility Early Action Support Project.

The Minister said this project seeks to fast track actions under the conventions of biological diversity.

The Minister said the work of the Sustainable Development Unit, while not glamourous, is very important in ensuring St Vincent and the Grenadines remains current in regulatory processes as it relates to climate change.

