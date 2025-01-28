Post-Beryl recovery team to be implemented soon as outlined in Budget 2025

A post beryl recovery administrative team will soon be implemented as outlined in the 2025 Budget.

While making his contribution to the recent budget debate, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, commended the government’s vision for making provisions for the recovery team, which will begin work in the month of February.

He said the team will focus solely on recovery response, while the ministry will focus on growth, productivity and development of the sector which has been hindered as a result of the passage of hurricane Beryl.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related