Vincentians are being reminded of the important role they play in attracting visitors to destination St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The reminder comes from Senior Marketing Officer at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Caricia Taylor.

Taylor says while we are attracting more cruise lines, it is important to ensure they return to the destination.

Taylor further adds that rookie cruise lines tend to see the destination through the eyes of the people living there.

She points especially to the importance of social media posts and news outlets, in advertising the destination.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related